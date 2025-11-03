Will Deal With Iron Hands: Supreme Court On Rs 3,000-Crore Digital Arrests

The Supreme Court on Monday vowed to deal with digital arrest -- in which cybercriminals impersonate government, police or investigative officers, and digitally arrest people, especially elderly, in a fake case to extort money from citizens -- with "iron hands". The top court noted that almost Rs 3,000 crores have been collected from victims and warned of an exacerbating problem.

The bench headed by Justice Surya Kant said that the court will hear all parties on the issue and appoint an amicus curiae, senior advocate NS Nappinai.

In a suo motu case on digital arrest scams, Justice Surya Kant said: "It's shocking that almost Rs 3,000 crores have been collected from victims in our country alone. If we ignore it right now and are not able to pass harsh and stringent orders...[the problem will magnify]. We are determined to deal with it with iron hands."

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta noted that the "most pathetic" aspect is that the victims are especially aged people.

Mehta informed the court that a special unit exists in the Ministry of Home Affairs that is investigating such complaints and sought time to file a detailed report.

Talking about addressing the issue at hand, the Court said domain experts might be required to deal with it. "This is a huge challenge. Something very shocking... We don't know what is happening in other countries. We don't know how the technical and financial pillars are functioning. We need to strengthen their capabilities. If we falter or ignore, and don't issue strict orders, the problem will worsen."

Justice Kant said that his office has prepared a brief report based on the sealed report received from the Ministry of Home Affairs and some useful suggestions have emerged.

Following a brief hearing, the Court said appropriate directions will be passed. The matter was ordered to be listed on November 10.

In the last hearing on October 27, the Supreme Court said that it might ask the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the growing number of cyber fraud and digital arrest cases.

"We need a uniform investigation into 'digital arrest' cases across India," a bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said, "We are inclined to entrust the matter to CBI... because the criminals may be operating across India... or maybe even from across the border."

The court remarked "nothing is being done (to help such victims)", and issued notices to all state and union territory governments seeking details of digital frauds in their respective areas.