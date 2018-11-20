Will Contest From All 10 Seats In Haryana Next Year: Ajay Chautala

Ajay Chautala, who split from his father's INLD, will launch a new party next month.

Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala's elder son Ajay Chautala on Tuesday said his new party will contest next year's assembly elections and Lok Sabha polls from all 10 seats in the state.

Mr Chautala's new party will launch next month, following a split in the Indian National Lok Dal, a result of the power struggle between him and his younger brother Abhay.

He said the name of the new party will include 'Jan Nayak', an apparent reference to the Chautala brothers' grandfather and former deputy prime minister Devi Lal. "It's time to follow the path shown by Chaudhary Devi Lal," he said.

He said the new outfit was also likely to contest the bypolls for the Jind assembly seat, which fell vacant in August when INLD MLA Hari Chand Middha died.

Meanwhile, former minister and senior INLD leader from Mewat, Mohammed Illyas, resigned from the INLD on Tuesday to express solidarity with the ousted leader. In Rohtak, some supporters also brought down the INLD flag from the party office and removed the name plate of district unit chief Satish Nandal.

At a meeting in Jind last week, Ajay Chautala had said, "I hand over the INLD and the spectacles (party symbol) to my younger brother as a gift."

Over recent weeks, the feud saw expulsion of Ajay Chautala and his sons, Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay Chautala, from the Haryana-based party headed by Om Prakash Chautala.

The two young leaders were shunted out after their slogan-shouting supporters allegedly targeted Abhay Chautala at an INLD rally in Gohana last month.

The Abhay Chautala camp had claimed that the younger brother had offered to hand over the Leader of Opposition post in Haryana Assembly to Ajay Chautala's wife Naina Devi and make his son Dushyant Chautala the INLD's chief ministerial candidate.