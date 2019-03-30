'Will Contest Against PM Modi From Varanasi,' Says Sacked BSF Soldier

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Tej Bahadur Yadav said he will contest as an independent

Highlights Tej Bahadur Yadav was dismissed from the BSF in 2017 He had posted a video online complaining about the food served to the BSF He said he wanted to contest to eliminate corruption in the armed forces

A Border Security Force soldier who was dismissed from service in 2017 after he posted a video online complaining about the food served to the troop said he would take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

"I will contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi constituency as an independent candidate," Tej Bahadur Yadav told reporters in Rewari, Haryana on Friday.

Mr Yadav said he wanted to contest the elections to eliminate corruption in the armed forces. "I had raised the issue of corruption but I was sacked. My first objective will be to strengthen and eliminate corruption in the forces," he said.

Mr Yadav had uploaded a video on social media in 2017, complaining that poor quality food was being served to troops in icy, mountainous region along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was later dismissed on charges of indiscipline.

