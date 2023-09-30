'Will Catch Culprits': Manipur Chief Minister On Probe In Murder Of 2 Youths

The protests had led the state government to suspend mobile internet services for five days.

Amid the furore in Manipur over the killing of two students who reportedly went missing in July, chief minister Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said the "culprits will definitely be caught."

Manipur has been witnessing protests from Monday after a video showing the bodies of two students went viral on social media. The protests had led the state government to suspend mobile internet services for five days till October 1. Schools in the state were shut till September 29 and curfew restrictions were imposed in all districts in Imphal Valley.

"Definitely, we will catch the culprits. Everything will be fine soon," Manipur Chief Minister said on the CBI team investigating the death of the two youth.

A CBI team, led by the agency's Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar arrived in Imphal in a special flight on Wednesday to investigate the alleged "kidnapping and killing" of the two students.

In cases registered or transferred to the CBI, teams have to visit the scene of the crime, recreate the scene, collect forensic evidence, and send it to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

"To ensure speedy investigation and keeping the safety of CBI officials on priority, CRPF personnel will accompany them during their visits in violence-hit areas for investigation purposes," the official added.

The two youths had reportedly gone missing in Manipur on July 6.

Following the incident, fresh protests erupted in the state on September 25 after a video showing their bodies went viral on social media.

On Thursday afternoon, senior officers of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) held a meeting at the Manipur Police Headquarters in Imphal to discuss the law and order situation in the state.

"A meeting of senior officers of CAPF was held at PHQ, Imphal to discuss the present law and order situation in the state," the Manipur Police said in a post on 'X' on Thursday.

The officers were apprised of the unfortunate injuries of students as well as security personnel, police said adding that the forces discussed using minimum force in dealing with the public, especially students.

"Manipur Police appeals to the students to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and bringing normalcy back early. Any miscreants taking advantage of the current situation will be firmly dealt by police. The joint security forces are making all efforts for expeditious investigation into all the cases," the police added in the post.

At present, CBI has registered 11 FIRs, including the viral video of two young tribal women paraded naked. The investigation of all the cases is underway.

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Meitei communities against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST).

