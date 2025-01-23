Advertisement
"Will Ban Liquor Sale At 17 Religious Sites": Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

"Everyone is aware of the ill-effects of liquor consumption. We don't want our youths to get spoiled as they are the future of the country," the CM said during a function in Narsinghpur district of the state.

Read Time: 1 min
"Liquor will be banned wherever Lord Krishna and Lord Ram have set their foot in MP," the CM said.
Narsinghpur:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said his government would ban the sale of liquor at 17 places of religious worship in the state.

"Everyone is aware of the ill-effects of liquor consumption. We don't want our youths to get spoiled as they are the future of the country. The Madhya Pradesh government will ban the sale of liquor at 17 religious places," the CM said during a function in Narsinghpur district of the state.

"Liquor will be banned wherever Lord Krishna and Lord Ram have set their foot in Madhya Pradesh," he added.

The chief minister had said last year that the state government would develop the places associated with Lord Ram and Lord Krishna in the state as pilgrimage sites.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

