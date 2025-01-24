Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Hints At Total Ban On Liquor After Big Move

In a significant move that could pave the way for a complete ban on alcohol in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has hinted at the possibility of a state-wide liquor ban, similar to Bihar.

"In the first step to bring about an end to drinking in the state, liquor vends in holy towns will be shut down. These shops will not be shifted elsewhere," the chief minister told reporters today.

The statement came after the cabinet meeting held in Maheshwar on Friday, where a new excise policy was approved, announcing liquor prohibition in 19 religious cities and rural areas of the state.

The government has declared that all liquor shops and bars within the urban limits of Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Orchha, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur, and Amarkantak will be permanently closed. Additionally, bans have been extended to gram panchayats in Salkanpur, Kundalpur, Bandakpur, Barmankalan, Barmankhurd, and Linga.

Starting April 1, a total of 47 liquor shops in these regions will be shut down entirely, with no provisions for relocation.

The decision's significance is amplified by its venue - Maheshwar - a city steeped in historical and spiritual glory. It was here, as per scriptures, that King Sahastra Arjun was believed to have defeated Ravana and was killed by Parshuram. It is also the site where Adi Guru Shankaracharya engaged in a debate with philosopher Mandana Mishra. Once the capital of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, the great queen and architect of the cultural renaissance, Maheshwar provided a fitting backdrop for this historic announcement.

The step aligns with the state's vision to preserve its spiritual and cultural ethos by declaring these 19 urban and rural areas as "sacred cities."

Liquor prohibition has long been a subject of debate in Madhya Pradesh. From the tenure of Digvijay Singh to Uma Bharti and Shivraj Singh Chauhan, various leaders have championed the cause, albeit with limited implementation. Former Chief Minister Uma Bharti, a vocal advocate of liquor prohibition, welcomed the decision enthusiastically.

"The announcement to ban liquor in religious cities by the Mohan Yadav government is an unprecedented and commendable decision. This is another step toward complete prohibition, which was envisioned during our tenure," said Uma Bharti, reflecting on her efforts, which included protests and even acts of resistance against liquor shops during the Shivraj Singh Chauhan government.

While the decision has been widely appreciated for its cultural and moral implications, it does come with an economic cost. The government anticipates a revenue loss of up to Rs 450 crore due to the prohibition. However, the administration is determined to prioritise the cultural and spiritual sentiments of the people over financial considerations.

This move is being seen as a precursor to complete prohibition across Madhya Pradesh. With Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's indications of a broader ban and the cabinet's historic decision in Maheshwar, the state seems poised to embark on a transformative journey.