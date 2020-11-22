Will Ask Sharad Pawar On Anti-BJP Goa Alliance: Maharashtra Sena Minister

Deepak Kesarkar said Shiv Sena is expected to win "two to three seats" in Assembly polls (File)

Senior Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar on Sunday said NCP supremo Sharad Pawar would be asked to help opposition parties in Goa form an anti-BJP alliance like the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra.

Mr Kesarkar, a minister in the Maharashtra government, formed by the Sena-NCP-Congress, said the BJP was eliminating regional parties and like-minded outfits needed to come together to stop this onslaught and "save secular votes from getting divided in Goa".

Mr Kesarkar said the Shiv Sena has acceptance in north Goa, which is closer to Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, and the party expected to win "two to three seats" in the Assembly polls scheduled in Goa in 2022.