Will Announce Leader Of Opposition After Party MLAs Take Oath On Monday: AAP

AAP leader Gopal Rai announced that the party has initiated the process of restructuring its core and frontal wings following the Delhi Assembly election results.

Gopal Rai emphasised the party's commitment to playing the role of a strong opposition and confirmed that the oath-taking ceremony for all AAP MLAs is scheduled for February 24, after which the party will announce its Leader of Opposition.

Addressing the media, Gopal Rai revealed that AAP has held a meeting with state office bearers from all its major wings, including the Purvanchal wing, auto wing, and women's wing.

The meeting discussed the ongoing restructuring process within the party's main wing and its other organisations to strengthen their operations.

"Today, after the election (Delhi Assembly) results, we have held a meeting with the state office bearers of all the frontal organisations of AAP, in which all our major frontal organisations, Purvanchal wing, auto wing, women's wing have participated today. We have started the process of restructuring the main wing. Similarly, the party will restructure its other wings," said Gopal Rai.

"Our legislative party will raise its voice in the House, similarly, our wing in the society will be given the responsibility to raise its voice on those (promises made by the elected government in its manifesto) points. AAP will further intensify its preparations to play the role of a strong positive opposition," he added.

Mr Rai further said, "On February 24, all the MLAs will take the oath; after that, we will announce our LoP."

Mr Rai earlier, while addressing a press conference, slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party, questioning its commitment to its promises, particularly the Rs 2,500 financial assistance scheme for Delhi women.

"The BJP had committed to giving Rs 2,500 to women in Delhi, however, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was to announce this initiative in the first cabinet meeting, but it was not announced," said Mr Rai.

Earlier on Friday, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar attacked the BJP for not committing to the Rs 2,500 financial assistance scheme for Delhi women.

Kakkar alleged that the BJP is "imposing" its agenda instead of focusing on its promises as the ruling party aims to table the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on February 25 during the first session of the Legislative Assembly.

She further said that the BJP did not fulfil its promises in Haryana and Maharashtra and urged the government to work on it in Delhi.

Former Delhi CM and AAP leader Atishi also targeted the BJP and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for not approving the proposal to provide Rs 2,500 in financial assistance to the women of Delhi in its first cabinet meeting as promised.

She accused the BJP of breaking its promises and said the BJP made up its mind to cheat the people of Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who chaired the first cabinet meeting after taking the oath, announced that her government would implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme with Rs 5 lakh top-up and present the 14 pending CAG reports in the first sitting of the Assembly.

Addressing a press conference, she said that the Delhi government will implement the Centre's flagship scheme in the national capital. This was a pre-poll promise of the BJP, which had targeted the AAP government for not implementing the scheme.

She also announced the tabling of CAG reports, which had not been tabled by the AAP government and said the Delhi government will pay for the top-up and will sign a MoU with the Centre.

In its manifesto for the Delhi polls, the BJP said it would implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme, ensuring affordable and quality healthcare for every citizen.

