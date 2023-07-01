Wildlife Bureau Issues 'Red Alert' Against Poaching Gangs Active In Tiger Reserves

The alert has been issued for tiger reserves including Uttarakhand's Corbett and Rajaji..

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau has issued a 'red alert' cautioning authorities against organised hunting gangs on the prowl in the outer areas of tiger reserves including Uttarakhand's Corbett and Rajaji.

According to the red alert dated June 29, hunting gangs are active around various tiger reserves especially Satoura, Tadoba, Pench, Corbett, Rajaji, Amangarh, Pilighit, and Valmiki, as well as tiger bearing areas such as Balaghat, Gadchiroli, and Chandrapur.

The bureau asked field directors of all tiger reserves to immediately intensify patrolling in sensitive areas.

It also urged them to look for suspected nomadic people living in tents, temples, railway stations, bus stations, abandoned buildings, and public shelters and inform the police.

The identified areas should also be sanitised as a preventive measure, it said.

