"Wife Gives Me Nightmares, Unable To Sleep": Constable's Viral Reply To Disciplinary Notice

In an unusually hilarious response to a disciplinary notice for improper conduct, a Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constable in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has put the blame on his wife for the same.

"My wife gives me nightmares, which keep me awake at night and cause delays," the constable has said in his response that has gone viral on social media.

An inquiry has been ordered since the reply has gained traction on social media, Commandant of the 44th Battalion PAC Sachindra Patel told PTI on Wednesday.

Officials are investigating the identity of the constable, the authenticity of his response and the circumstances surrounding the circulation of the viral letter.

A notice was issued on February 17 by Battalion In-Charge Dalnayak Madhusudan Sharma to the PAC constable for negligence in duty.

The notice accused the constable of arriving late for a morning briefing on February 16, being improperly groomed and frequently missing unit activities, which was deemed a serious violation of discipline.

The constable responded, saying he suffers from insomnia due to ongoing marital disputes.

He claimed that in his dreams, "my wife sits on my chest and tries to drink my blood with the intent to kill me".

As a result, he claimed, he is unable to sleep at night, leading to him being late for the official briefing. He further said he is under medication for depression and irritability, and that his mother is suffering from a nerve disorder, compounding his distress.

The constable concluded his response with an emotional plea, saying he has lost the will to live and "wishes to surrender" himself to god's feet.

He requested his superiors to end his suffering by guiding him towards spiritual salvation.

An investigation is also underway to determine how the letter found its way to social media platforms.

