'Why Scared Of Manipur? Send Your MPs': Mamata Banerjee's Dare To BJP

Launching a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the prevailing situation in Manipur, West Bengal Chief Minister on Thursday asked why the party is scared of the violence-hit state and dared the party to send its MPs.

Chief Minister Mamata claimed that the BJP is there only for 6 months adding that they “are counting money there.”

“You (BJP) are there only for 6 months. Why are you scared of Manipur? Go and send your MPs and say there who is responsible. You are counting money here - Manipur, Nagaland all are burning, Kashmir has been finished”, she said.

She further said that the INDIA delegates will be visiting Manipur and oversee the situation.

“I had sought permission but was not allowed”, she added.

However, a team of opposition MPs belonging to I.N.D.I.A is slated to visit Manipur on July 29 and 30 amid their demand for a detailed discussion in Parliament on the situation in the state, which has seen ethnic violence.

The Opposition has used a parliamentary tool of no-confidence motion to express its lack of confidence in the government but this time they are using to compel Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a statement in the House on the Manipur issue that has stalled the Parliament for five consecutive day.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepted the Opposition's no confidence motion brought to the House by Congress Party MP Gaurav Gogoi against the Government earlier today, saying that he will speak to leaders of all parties and announce when the discussion on the motion will be taken up.

The opposition leaders have said that they decided to move a no-confidence motion to seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on various issues including the situation in Manipur.

Opposition parties have been protesting in Rajya Sabha over their demand for a detailed discussion on Manipur violence and a statement from the Prime Minister.

Home Minister Amit Shah visited Manipur and announced several steps to restore peace and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the state in June.

