"Why No Sedition Case?" K Kavitha Slams Pawan Kalyan Over 'Terrorist' Remark

TRS chief K Kavitha on Friday launched a sharp attack on actor-politician and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, demanding that a sedition case be registered against him for his alleged remarks on the Telangana movement and its activists.

She made the comments while addressing a round-table meeting in Karimnagar attended by Telangana movement activists, intellectuals, retired employees, and party supporters

Kavitha strongly criticised Pawan Kalyan and the BJP, claiming that the BJP was using the Jana Sena leader to gain a foothold in Telangana politics.

"On June 2, when Telangana was celebrating Formation Day, a movie actor came and compared Telangana activists to terrorists. If the Congress government has any courage, why didn't it file a sedition case against him?" she asked.

Questioning the Congress-led state government's response, Kavitha said, "If any of us had made such remarks, cases would have been filed immediately. Why was no case registered against Pawan Kalyan when he called the Telangana movement separatist?"

She alleged that there was a larger political strategy behind Pawan Kalyan's activities in the state. "There is a strong suspicion that the BJP is behind Pawan Kalyan. BJP is coming in the guise of Pawan Kalyan, like a wolf in sheep's clothing. Telangana society must remain alert to such conspiracies," she said.

Kavitha also advised the young people not to be influenced by film actors in politics.

"I request the youth of Telangana not to fall into the illusion of film actors. Enjoy their dances and fights on screen, but do not treat them as political leaders. Film stars are entertainment factors, not political factors," she said.

Warning about what she described as threats to Telangana's identity and culture, Kavitha said, "If BJP comes to power, our village deities like Maisamma and Pochamma will disappear. We must protect Telangana's unique traditions and culture."

The meeting adopted six resolutions, including support for the families of Telangana martyrs, protection of Telangana movement activists' rights, a demand for an apology from Pawan Kalyan, distribution of land pattas to activists in Karimnagar, and installation of a Udyama Telangana Talli statue in the town.

Kavitha also promised increased political opportunities for women, including 33 percent reservation in party tickets.