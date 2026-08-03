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Telangana Intermediate Admission 2026: First-Year Admission Deadline Extended Till August 15

Telangana Intermediate Admission 2026 deadline for first-year admissions has been extended to August 15, giving Class 11 students more time to complete admissions.

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Telangana Intermediate Admission 2026: First-Year Admission Deadline Extended Till August 15
Telangana extends first-year intermediate admission deadline till August 15.

Telangana Intermediate Admission 2026: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has extended the last date for first-year intermediate admissions for the academic session 2026-27. Students can complete the admission process by August 15, 2026. They can get admission to Class 11 in affiliated junior colleges across the state. The extended deadline is applicable to all government, private aided, private unaided, residential, welfare, and composite junior colleges affiliated with the board.

The board has also directed all affiliated colleges to display important admission details at the entrance of their campuses.

Telangana Intermediate Admission 2026 Reservation Criteria

Admissions will follow the reservation policy prescribed by the Telangana Board. The category-wise reservation is as follows:

  • Scheduled Castes (SC): 15%
  • Scheduled Tribes (ST): 10%
  • Backward Classes (BC): 29%
  • Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 10%
  • Physically Handicapped (PH): 5%
  • NCC, Sports & Extracurricular Activities: 5%
  • Ex-servicemen & Defence Personnel: 3%

The board has also stated that 33.33% of the seats must be reserved for the girl students under each category. This is applicable in places where there are no separate colleges for girls.

How Will Telangana Intermediate Admission 2026 Be Done?

Students will be admitted based on their Grade Point Average and subject-wise Grade Points or marks obtained in the qualifying examination.

The Telangana Board has clearly instructed that junior colleges are not allowed to conduct their own entrance or admission tests. Admissions must be completed according to the official rules. Any institution found violating these instructions may face strict action from the board.

The colleges have also been asked to update the seat availability daily. So students can easily check the latest admission status before applying.

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