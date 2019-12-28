Why India Would Remember 2019: A Quick Rewind Of Major News Events

PM Modi was re-elected this year with a massive mandate. (File)

2019 would be remembered as an important year in India's history. This has been the year when the parliament cleared several important bills including the one that scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status. Another law that came into force this year and made headlines is the Citizenship Amendment Act that for the first time makes religion the test of citizenship in India. This has also been the year when Prime Minster Narendra Modi was elected for a second term.

Here's a quick rewind to some of the major news events of 2019