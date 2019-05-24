Election Results: How PM Modi Led BJP's Giant Swoop Across India - 10 Points

Election results 2019: PM Narendra Modi led the BJP to a massive win in the Lok Sabha elections
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday won an outsized mandate for a second term in office, with his BJP scoring an absolute majority covering large swathes of the country. The BJP has won 299 seats in declared results and is leading in four more in the 543-member Lok Sabha, surpassing its 2014 victory and leaving a shell-shocked opposition struggling to touch even the 100-mark. PM Modi's staggering triumph, many believe, establishes his cult status in the country where the only others to achieve back-to-back majorities were Congress icons like Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.
Here's your 10-point cheat sheet to this big story:
- PM Modi, 68, and BJP president Amit Shah began the first day of a new term with visits to party patriarchs LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, believed to be upset since they were asked to sit out this election.
- "The BJP's successes today are possible because greats like him (LK Advani) spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people," PM Modi.
- The BJP and its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are set to win around 350 seats, compared to 336 in 2014, but the BJP's tally will settle at an all-time high.
- Addressing party workers who showered rose petals on him and Amit Shah last evening, PM Modi said: "Whatever happened in these elections is in the past, we have to look ahead. We have to take everyone forward, including our opponents."
- BJP chief Amit Shah, the architect of the victory, tweeted: "This victory is India's victory. This is the victory of the hopes of youths, the poor, and farmers. This massive win is the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development and the people's trust in him. On the behalf of crores of BJP workers, I congratulate Narendra Modi."
- Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the re-election, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asked him to "take care of the interests of the country". He also conceded defeat in Amethi, asking BJP leader Smriti Irani to nurture the constituency "with love". Mr Gandhi has reportedly offered to resign as President of the Congress, though the party is unlikely to accept.
- "The cabinet and Union Council of Ministers will meet this evening. The dates for the swearing-in ceremony and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to various parts of the country are yet to be decided," government spokesperson Sitanshu Kar tweeted.
- In Andhra Pradesh, the YSR Congress is set to come to power, decimating the ruling Telugu Desam Party of Chandrababu Naidu. It is ahead in 144 of the state's 175 assembly seats and in all 25 of its Lok Sabha seats.
- "Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat," PM Modi tweeted on Thursday. Congress President Rahul Gandhi congratulated the Prime Minister and said "The people have decided".
- Elections were held on 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats and a party or alliance needs 272 seats to form government.
