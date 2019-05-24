Election Results: How PM Modi Led BJP's Giant Swoop Across India - 10 Points

Election results 2019: PM Narendra Modi led the BJP to a massive win in the Lok Sabha elections

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday won an outsized mandate for a second term in office, with his BJP scoring an absolute majority covering large swathes of the country. The BJP has won 299 seats in declared results and is leading in four more in the 543-member Lok Sabha, surpassing its 2014 victory and leaving a shell-shocked opposition struggling to touch even the 100-mark. PM Modi's staggering triumph, many believe, establishes his cult status in the country where the only others to achieve back-to-back majorities were Congress icons like Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.