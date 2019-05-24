Election Results 2019: PM Modi's First Stop After Mega Win: LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi

PM Modi tweeted a photo of his visit to LK Advani's home with BJP President Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after his super-sized victory in the national election, began his morning with visits to BJP veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi - who had felt slighted after they were asked to sit out these polls - and tribute to both on Twitter.

"Called on respected Advani Ji. The BJP's successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people," PM Modi tweeted, along with a photo at Mr Advani's home with BJP President Amit Shah.

Called on respected Advani Ji. The BJP's successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people. pic.twitter.com/liXK8cfsrI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

PM Modi tweeted on his meeting with Murli Manohar Joshi too. "Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi is a scholar and intellectual par excellence. His contribution towards improving Indian education is remarkable. He has always worked to strengthen the BJP and mentor several Karyakartas, including me. Met him this morning and sought his blessings," he tweeted.

Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi is a scholar and intellectual par excellence. His contribution towards improving Indian education is remarkable. He has always worked to strengthen the BJP and mentor several Karyakartas, including me.



Met him this morning and sought his blessings. pic.twitter.com/gppfDt7KiB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

PM Modi led the BJP to an epic victory on Thursday, with the party scoring an absolute majority and crushing the opposition. One of the big themes of the victory was "Do se Dobara (from two to twice)", which signified the BJP's rise from barely two seats in 1984 to a back-to-back mandate for office.

Mr Advani had yesterday put out a statement conveying "heartiest congratulations" to PM Modi on his "unprecedented victory".

"Heartiest congratulations to Narendrabhai Modi for steering the BJP towards this unprecedented victory in the elections," said Mr Advani in a statement as the counting of votes on Thursday led up to a spectacular victory for the BJP, even bigger than in 2014, said the BJP patriarch, who was among the founder members of the party.

Mr Advani and Mr Joshi were both seen to be upset with PM Modi and Amit Shah over the way they were benched in this election.

Amit Shah contested from Mr Advani's Gandhinagar seat and has won by more than eight lakh votes. Mr Advani, 91, was told he would not be the party's candidate from the seat that he has held for six terms.

Mr Advani delivered his message in a blog last month reminding the BJP of democratic principles. He also wrote that the party never considered its critics as "anti-nationals". It was seen as a dig at PM Modi and Amit Shah, who accused rivals during their campaign of "speaking Pakistan's language".

Mr Joshi was also denied a chance to contest from Kanpur.

