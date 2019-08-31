Final Assam Citizen's List Explained In Five Points

After a six-year process of preparing a new Assam National Register of Citizens or NRC, the government has come out with a list that includes over three crore people and leaves out over 19 lakh, who have to now prove their citizenship. The government has assured that those not on the list will not be deported; they can appeal before Foreigners' Tribunals and later move higher courts.

Here are the five points that sum up Assam Citizens' list:

Prateek Hajela, state coordinator of NRC, says 3,11,21,004 people were found eligible for inclusion in the final list. "Those not satisfied with outcome can file appeal before Foreigners Tribunals," he told news agency ANI. 19,06,657 people have been left out of the NRC, including those who did not submit their claims. Every person left out of the NRC can appeal to the Foreigners Tribunal, and the time limit to file the appeal has been extended from 60 to 120 days. A total of 3,30,27,661 had applied to be included in the revised list of Assam citizens. The status of both inclusion and exclusion can be viewed online on the NRC website, www.nrcassam.nic.in. In the draft published in July 2018, some 2.9 crore were eligible. Assam, which had faced an influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century, updated its NRC which was first prepared in 1951 Around 41 lakh people were left out of a draft list. Over 36 lakh applied afresh to have their names included. According to the government's data, 87.85 per cent of the total 3.29 crore applicants were included in draft NRC, leaving out about 40 lakh people or 12.15 per cent.

