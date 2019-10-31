J&K Not A State From Midnight, Officially Split Into 2 Union Territories

The centre will be in direct control of the police and the law and order in Jammu and Kashmir

Nearly three months after the central government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's decades-old special status under Article 370, the state has officially been split into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh - from midnight.

The two new Union Territories have come into existence on the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is credited for the merger of over 560 princely states into the Union of India. Today, October 31, is also celebrated as National Unity Day.

With the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, the number of states in India has come down to 28 and the number of Union Territories has gone up to nine. While Jammu and Kashmir will continue to have a legislature, like in Puducherry, Ladakh will be without one, like Chandigarh.

Jammu and Kashmir will today also get its first Lieutenant Governor when Girish Chandra Murmu, the Union Expenditure Secretary, takes oath; former Defence Secretary Radha Krishna Mathur will be the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

The centre will be in direct control of the police and the law and order in Jammu and Kashmir, while the land will be under the elected government there. Ladakh will be under the direct control of the central government which will administer it through the Lieutenant Governor.

The Narendra Modi-government had ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, fulfiling the BJP's long-standing promise in the first 100 days of the returning to power for a second term. The government reasoned that both Article 370 and 35A were "constitutionally vulnerable" and discriminatory and inhibited the development of the state.

Hundreds of local politicians including former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been under detention since the abrogation of Article 370.

The restrictions, especially the clampdown on communication, were necessary to prevent a possible backlash and terror strikes over nixing special privileges granted to Jammu and Kashmir and will be withdrawn in phases, depending on the situation, the government had said.

Days after Article 370's removal, the government had also said that Jammu and Kashmir would not stay a Union Territory for long its statehood will be restored at "appropriate time" after "normalcy" returns.

