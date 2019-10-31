Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2019: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sardar Patel On His 144th Birth Anniversary

2019 Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: PM Modi paid tribute to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Gujarat today to mark the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He paid tribute to the freedom icon at the Statue of Unity which he inaugurated last year.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Sardar Patel in Delhi.

PM Modi will also participate in the "Ekta Diwas" or National Unity Day parade, visit a technology demonstration site and interact with civil service probationers at Kevadiya in Narmada district, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

It is on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary that two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh - have come into existence. Jammu and Kashmir has officially been split into two Union Territories nearly three months after the central government scrapped its decades-old special status under Article 370. India's first Home Minister, Sardar Patel is credited for the merger of over 560 princely states into the Union of India.

PM Modi's government has been observing Sardar Patel's birth anniversary as National Unity Day since 2014 when he came into power.

Sardar Patel was born on October 31, 1875 at Nadiad in Gujarat.

