Live Updates: RK Mathur Sworn In As First Lt Governor Of Ladakh, GC Murmu To Take Charge As J&K Lt Governor Shortly

Neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Home Minister Amit Shah are participating in the oath-taking ceremonies.

All India | Posted by | Updated: October 31, 2019 08:08 IST
RK Mathur was administered oath by chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir high court Geeta Mittal.

Radha Krishna Mathur was on Thursday sworn-in as the first Lt Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh, which is now a union territory after bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir. Mr Mathur was administered oath by chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir high court Geeta Mittal  at a simple function held at Leh.

J&K High Court's Chief Justice Gita Mittal will now fly to Srinagar to administer oath to Girish Chandra Murmu as the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. Sources say despite the government offices having moved from Srinagar to Jammu, the oath-taking ceremony is being held in Srinagar to highlight Kashmir's integration with the rest of the country.

Neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Home Minister Amit Shah are participating in the oath-taking ceremonies.

Satya Pal Mailk, 73, the outgoing Governor of J&K has been moved as the Governor of Goa.

With the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, the number of states in India has come down to 28 and the number of Union Territories has gone up to nine. While Jammu and Kashmir will continue to have a legislature, like in Puducherry, Ladakh will be without one, like Chandigarh.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES from J&K, Ladakh which are now Union Territories:




Oct 31, 2019
08:07 (IST)
Radha Krishna Mathur took oath in low key ceremony in Ladakh


Oct 31, 2019
08:06 (IST)
Nearly three months after the central government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's decades-old special status under Article 370, the state has officially been split into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh - from midnight.

The two new Union Territories have come into existence on the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is credited for the merger of over 560 princely states into the Union of India. Today, October 31, is also celebrated as National Unity Day.
