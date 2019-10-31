RK Mathur, IIT Alumnus And Ex-IAS Officer, Is Ladakh's First Lt Governor

Radha Krishna Mathur was Defence Secretary at the centre before his appointment as Lieutenant Governor.

Radha Krishna Mathur is the first Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh, which came into being on the midnight of October 30 following the centre's decision to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two union territories.

Radha Krishna Mathur retired as the Chief Information Commissioner of India in 2018. He is a retired 1977-batch IAS officer from the Tripura cadre.

Mr Mathur, 65, was Defence Secretary at the centre before his appointment as Lieutenant Governor.

An IIT-Kanpur alumnus, Mr Mathur has an MBA degree from the International Center for Promotion of Enterprises (ICPE), Slovenia.

In the past, he was Chief Secretary of Tripura. In 2011, he joined the central government as the Union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Secretary. A year later, he became Defence Production Secretary.

He was appointed Chief Information Commissioner in 2015 and retired three years later.

