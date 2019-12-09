BJP, Facing Test, Begins Strong In Karnataka Bypoll Counting: 10 Points

Twelve of the 15 seats were previously held by the Congress and the remaining three by the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS).

Counting is taking place under heavy security. The government has imposed prohibitory orders and clamped down on activities that could disturb law and order.

The election saw former allies Congress and JDS contest separately. Relations between the two, tenuous at best, broke down after their coalition crashed.

However, in a move similar to that which the opposition managed in Maharashtra - where the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP formed an unlikely alternative front - the Congress and JDS may reunite like they did after Assembly elections last year, if they do have a chance to keep the BJP from power in Karnataka.

The BJP is confident of winning 13 of the 15 seats on offer. Mr Yediyurappa told reporters: "We will complete our term. Even people have the same expectations from us".

The opposition has declared that the BJP will be undone by its support of the MLAs who quit their coalition earlier this year in hugely controversial circumstances.

After a dramatic stand-off that included a showdown at a Mumbai hotel, the MLAs who quit were disqualified by then-Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and barred from elections till 2023. However, the Supreme Court, while upholding the disqualification, said they could contest.

The Congress's campaign slogan - Defeat The Disqualified - reflected that sentiment. The BJP has fielded 13 of the MLAs who quit, with the Chief Minister describing them as "future ministers".

Should the BJP fail to win the required number of seats, Karnataka could be in for a fresh bout of political drama, particularly if the Congress and the JDS come together once more.