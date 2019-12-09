'People Accepted Defectors': Congress On Karnataka Bypolls

Karnataka bypolls: Congress's DK Shivakumar said the people have voted for "defectors"

The Congress emerged as the biggest loser as votes were counted in the Karnataka bypolls on Monday. The party was heading for defeat in nine of its 12 seats, with the BJP making huge gains at its cost.

"We have accepted defeat, people accepted defectors," Congress leader DK Shivakumar said as the party stared at a grim picture less than three hours into counting of votes cast in bypolls held on Thursday.

Bypolls were for 15 of 17 assembly seats left vacant by MLAs who resigned in July, causing the collapse of the Congress-Janata Dal Secular (JDS) coalition and the BJP's takeover.

The BJP was winning in 12 seats. It has to win at least seven seats to claim a majority in the assembly, which will have 222 members after the bypolls. Two seats are still vacant. The BJP currently has 105 MLAs and the support of one independent candidate, while the Congress has 66 and the JDS 34.

The Congress had said the BJP would pay the price for supporting MLAs who quit their coalition earlier this year in hugely controversial circumstances.

After a dramatic stand-off that included a showdown at a Mumbai hotel, the MLAs who quit were disqualified by then-Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and barred from elections till 2023.

However, the Supreme Court, while upholding the disqualification, said they could contest. The Congress's campaign slogan - Defeat The Disqualified - reflected that sentiment. The BJP has fielded 13 of the MLAs who quit, with the Chief Minister describing them as "future ministers".