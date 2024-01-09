Why Did Start-Up CEO Suchana Seth Allegedly Kill Her Son? What Police Said

Suchana Seth is CEO of artificial intelligence start-up Mindful AI Lab

A CEO of a start-up in Bengaluru, who is separated from her husband, has been charged with the murder of her four-year-old son.

Suchana Seth, CEO of artificial intelligence start-up Mindful AI Lab, was arrested in Karnataka's Chitradurga yesterday with her son's body in a bag.

The motive for the shocking crime is not known yet, but police suspect the CEO's estranged relationship with her husband Venkat Raman as a possible reason behind the killing. "Their divorce proceedings are in the final stage," said Nidhin Valsan, Superintendent of Police, North Goa.

During interrogation, Suchana told police that her relationship with her husband remained strained and that she was unhappy over a court order.

Officials said her husband was in Indonesia at the time of the incident. "We have informed him about the murder and asked him to return to India," Mr Valsan said.

Security cameras at the hotel are being checked and the forensic team is collecting evidence, said police.

The crime unravelled when the staff of the apartment spotted blood stains in the room from where Suchana Dalal had checked out yesterday.

They informed the Goa police, who called the taxi driver and asked to speak to her. When she was asked about her son, she claimed he was with a friend and gave an address, which turned out to be fake.

The police then called the driver again and asked him to divert the cab to the nearest police station in Chitradurga.

When the cab driver did as told, the Chitradurga police arrested Suchana Seth and the body of her son was found inside the bag she was travelling with.

She was taken back to Goa for questioning.