'Why Delayed FIR?' Supreme Court Questions Andhra Cops Over Custodial Death Case

The Supreme Court has taken direct control of proceedings relating to the alleged custodial death and disappearance of Gade Sai Krishna, questioning the Andhra Pradesh police over the delayed FIR, non-production of Sai Krishna before a magistrate, and alleged deletion of CCTV footage.

The three-judge Bench stayed related proceedings in the Andhra Pradesh High Court and directed that case records be submitted in a sealed cover by September 30.

The matter will be heard on October 12.

The court also added the CBI as a respondent in connected proceedings. The Court questioned whether the investigation had focused mainly on lower-level personnel while issues concerning senior officers remained unanswered.

The court's intervention follows a petition by YSRCP MP Maddila Gurumoorthy seeking examination of the alleged role of senior police officers in the case.

Sai Krishna was picked up by Task Force personnel in May while executing a non-bailable warrant and taken to Krishnalanka Police Station. The Supreme Court recorded notes that he was allegedly not produced before a magistrate. The State SIT has since filed a chargesheet against seven accused. Its investigation alleges that Sai Krishna was assaulted at the police station, later moved to an abandoned building, where he died, and that his body was subsequently cremated.

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded accountability from the DGP and Vijayawada Police Commissioner and sought a CBI probe. YSRCP leaders have described the Supreme Court's intervention as a setback for the Chandrababu Naidu government.

Meanwhile, the political confrontation between the ruling TDP-led coalition and the opposition YSR Congress Party intensified, with Reddy meeting Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer over alleged irregularities in the DSC-2025 recruitment and the attack on YSRCP protesters. Opposition leaders and Reddy submitted a representation seeking a CBI probe into the alleged DSC recruitment irregularities and action over the September 21 violence near the State Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) office. He also reiterated his demand for the resignation of state HRD Minister Nara Lokesh.

Lokesh hit back at Jagan over the DSC controversy, questioning his support for individuals involved in the protests. "Teachers or rowdy-sheeters? Today, Jagan chose to stand with these rowdy-sheeters who attacked our teachers. I choose to stand with our teachers and sportspersons. Now, it's time for you to choose," he said.