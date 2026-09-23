Andhra Woman Rescued After Being Stranded In River Due To Heavy Rain

A woman was rescued after being stranded in the swollen Nagavali River near Gottamangalapuram village in Palakonda mandal on Tuesday evening, amid heavy rainfall in parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The woman, identified as Madapla Chandramma, was spotted stranded in the river by cattle herders, who alerted local residents.

The information was subsequently passed on to the police, following which police, fire and revenue officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Fire personnel entered the river using ropes and reached Chandramma, bringing her safely to the bank before handing her over to her family members, according to local reports.

Officials subsequently advised residents in villages along the riverbanks to remain alert and avoid venturing into swollen water bodies.

The rescue came as a deep depression over the westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal moved towards the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system was located east-southeast of Kalingapatnam and east-northeast of Visakhapatnam early Wednesday and was moving west-northwestwards.

The IMD forecast that the system would cross the coast between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur, close to Kalingapatnam, by Wednesday night.

The IMD warned of widespread rain along the north Andhra coast, with isolated heavy rainfall and squally winds of 25-30 knots, gusting up to 40 knots.

Sea conditions were forecast to remain rough to very rough.

The Srikakulam administration has stepped up precautionary measures in view of the weather system, directing officials to monitor low-lying areas, water bodies and vulnerable structures.

Revenue and irrigation personnel have been asked to keep watch on rising water levels and possible inundation.

The administration has also urged people to remain away from rivers, streams and other swollen water bodies until conditions improve.