Why 'Boycott Netflix' Is Trending Ahead Of Aamir Khan's Son's Debut

The Gujarat High Court restrained Netflix from releasing it.

The Netflix film Maharaj, which marks the acting debut of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan, has landed in a controversy. Ahead of the film's release on Friday, hashtags like “Ban Netflix” and “Ban Maharaj” have started making rounds on X (formerly Twitter).

A section of users called for a ban claiming that the upcoming period drama hurts religious sentiments. On Thursday, a day before the film was supposed to premiere, the Gujarat High Court restrained Netflix from releasing it.

The court also issues notices to the Centre, Netflix and Yash Raj Films, producers of the film. The next hearing is on June 18.

Why “Boycott Netflix”, “Ban Maharaj” Are Trending?

VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi has said that they "won't tolerate the disrespect of Sanatan Dharma [Sanatan Dharma ka apmaan sehen nahin karenge]. Ban Maharaj Film,” reported news agency PTI.

Several users have also claimed the film has “anti-Hindu” elements.

Anti-Hindu web-series and movies have been shown on Netflix in the past as well.

A person wrote, “Junaid Khan, Yash Raj Films and #Netflix will all be held responsible if this film tries to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.”

Another accused Netflix of showing “anti-Hindu web-series and movies in the past as well.”

Anti-Hindu web-series and movies have been shown on Netflix in the past as well.

“Ban Maharaj for defaming Hindu saints and sects,” read a comment

Ban Maharaj Film for defaming Hindu saints n sects.

Aamir Khan's film PK had shown derogatory scenes n offensive dialogues about Lord Shiva depicting Hindu saints as gangsters.

What is the controversy?

Maharaj, directed by Siddharth Malhotra, also features Jaideep Ahlawat. The plot is set in pre-independent India and revolves around the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862. The film has been backed by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

Last month, Netflix India, in a statement, said that Maharaj follows a journalist and social reformer Karsandas Mulji. He was a pioneering advocate for women's rights and social reform.