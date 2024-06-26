Whole System Trying To Ensure Arvind Kejriwal Doesn't Get Bail: Wife

Arvind Kejriwal has been in prison since April 1 (File)

The whole system was trying to ensure that Arvind Kejriwal did not come out of jail, his wife Sunita Kejriwal said and stressed that all this is akin to "dictatorship" and "emergency".

When there was a possibility of Mr Kejriwal getting bail from the Supreme Court in a money laundering case, the BJP panicked and got him arrested in a "fake case" by the CBI, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) formally arrested Mr Kejriwal today in the alleged excise policy scam and sought his five-day custody in the corruption case.

In a post on X in Hindi, Sunita Kejriwal said her husband got bail on June 20 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) immediately got a stay.

"The very next day, the CBI made him an accused. And today he was arrested. The whole system was trying to ensure that the man did not come out of jail. This is not the law. This is dictatorship, this is emergency," she said.

The AAP also condemned the arrest.

"The dictator crossed all limits of cruelty!! Today when there was every possibility of Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal getting bail, the BJP went into panic mode and got Kejriwal arrested by the CBI in a fake case.

"The CBI took Kejriwal ji to Rouse Avenue Court where his blood sugar level dropped very low. Dictator, no matter how much oppression you inflict, Kejriwal will neither bow down nor break," it said in a post on X in Hindi.

Mr Kejriwal has been in prison since April 1 in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case being probed by the ED.

On May 10, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal for 21 days to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. He returned to prison on June 2.

The Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was withdrawn by the Kejriwal government in July 2022 after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in its formulation and implementation.

