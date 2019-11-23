'Whoever Has The Governor...': Akhilesh Yadav On Maharashtra

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at the political developments in Maharashtra

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a swipe at the political developments in Maharashtra, apparently targeting the BJP.

"Ab to lagta hai ki, jiska Governor uski sarkar (now looks like the government belongs to whoever has the Governor)," the Samajwadi Party chief said.

"In the morning, I was thinking that some other party would form government in Maharashtra. However, now I feel that whosoever has the Governor will form the government," Mr Yadav told ANI.

His comments came after the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

In a surprising turn of events, Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister after he "decided to form a stable government" with the BJP in the state.

The BJP won 105 seats in the assembly polls, the NCP emerged as the third-largest party as far as vote share was concerned, winning 54 seats.

Today's developments came at a time when deliberations between the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena seemingly reached the final stage on Friday.

Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar claimed there was a consensus on Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister of the alliance government.

Previously, the BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the chief minister's post and equal sharing of cabinet berths.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.