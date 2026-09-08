Who Was Rakesh Mehta? Sheila Dikshit's Top Official During Commonwealth Games

Former Delhi chief secretary Rakesh Mehta, who served under ex-chief minister Sheila Dixit, died by suicide at his residence in Noida on September 6.

Noida police recovered an alleged suicide note in which Mehta, a 1975-batch former IAS officer, cited his "mental and health issues" as reasons behind the step. His body was found at his Sector 82 residence in Noida on the same day, police said.

Delhi's Chief Secretary During Commonwealth Games

Mehta, 74, served as Delhi's chief secretary for over three years during Sheila Dixit's tenure, from 2007 to 2010. He played an important role in the administration of the national capital, including preparations for the 2010 Commonwealth Games, which were held in Delhi during his time in the post.

He was credited with the execution of several key transport, power and civic infrastructure projects in the city. Mehta served the Delhi government in various capacities over the years and was also commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), his former colleagues told news agency PTI. He retired in November 2010.

Mehta held an MSc from the London School of Economics, an MA from Jawaharlal Nehru University, and a BA (Hons) from St Stephen's College.

Mehta was cremated at the Lodhi Road crematorium on Monday.