Who Is Satish Jarkiholi, Siddaramaiah Loyalist Suggested By Son As Successor

Satish Jarkiholi, the new entrant in the race for the top post in Karnataka, is considered a loyalist of the party. As a loyalist of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he is also a known baiter of the Chief Minister's longtime political rival DK Shivakumar.

Jarkiholi is currently serving as the Minister of Public Works Department and represents Yemakanmardi in the state assembly.

A Scheduled Caste leader from the Valmiki community, he is also considered a part of the Ahinda group - a coalition of minorities, backward classes, and Dalits to achieve social justice, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others.

The term was originally coined by former backward class leader, Devraj Urs, and has been significantly revitalised by Siddaramaiah.

The 63-year-old comes from a politically influential family from northern Karnataka around Belagavi. He has two brothers -- Ramesh and Balachandra.

Ramesh Jarkiholi was also with the Congress and was a big leader locally. But after the BJP came in 2018, he left the Congress with many MLAs and joined the BJP, becoming a minister. He is currently an MLA with the BJP.

Jarkiholi's daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi a Congress MP from Chikkodi.

Today, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra sparked massive stir in Karnataka politics, suggesting that his father is in the final phase of his political career and should become a 'margdarshak' (mentor) to his Satish Jarkiholi.

While Siddaramaiah has been busy denying speculation of him stepping down to make way for Shivakumar, Yathindra's announcement today is seen as a clear message to the Deputy Chief Minister that his turn is not coming anytime soon.

