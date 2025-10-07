Who Is Rakesh Kishore, The Lawyer Who Threw Shoe At Chief Justice In Supreme Court

Advocate Rakesh Kishore was suspended by the Bar Council of India on Monday after he threw his shoe at Chief Justice BR Gavai inside the Supreme Court. The security personnel immediately took him into custody.

Eyewitnesses reported that the incident occurred as Gavai began hearing the first matter of the day. The 71-year-old lawyer allegedly shouted slogans, including "We won't tolerate Sanatan's insult," before throwing the shoe.

The Chief Justice said, "I am the last person to be affected by such things."

Who Is Rakesh Kishore?

Rakesh Kishore is a registered member of the Supreme Court Bar Association. He lives in Delhi's Mayur Vihar area, as per reports.

He reportedly enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi in 2009 and is a long-standing member in multiple bar associations.

Kishore was carrying membership cards from the Supreme Court Bar Association, Shahdara Bar Association, and the Bar Council of Delhi at the time of the incident, police said, Bar and Bench reported.

While suspended, he is barred from practising law or representing cases in any court or tribunal in India.

What Rakesh Kishore Said

The incident followed criticism of Chief Justice Gavai for his remarks on Lord Vishnu. While refusing a plea to reconstruct a 7-foot beheaded idol of Lord Vishnu in Khajuraho, Gavai reportedly said, "Go and ask the deity himself to do something."

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rakesh Kishore said he was "hurt" by the Chief Justice's comments and denied being under the influence of alcohol.

He added, "This was my reaction to his action... I am not fearful. I don't regret what happened." Kishore explained that his actions were prompted by the public interest litigation filed on September 16 regarding the reconstruction of the idol.