Who Is Paying Hotel Bills: Sharad Pawar's Party On Sena Rebels In Assam

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra triggered by a rebellion by a large section of Shiv Sena MLAs, who are currently camping in Assam, Sharad Pawar's party NCP today sought to know who was paying the bills of hotels in Guwahati and Surat.

The NCP, which shares power with Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra, also asked the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate to find out the source of "black money" involved.

NCP's chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase asked, "Who is paying the bills of hotels in Surat and Guwahati as well as the chartered flight? Is it true that the horsetrading rate is Rs 50 crore?" "If ED and IT get activated, the source of the black money will be exposed," he added.

Majority of Shiv Sena MLAs have shifted their loyalty to minister Eknath Shinde and are camping in Guwahati, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Sena, into a crisis. Before a hotel in Guwahati became the base of the rebel MLAs, Shinde and several other legislators had also stayed at a hotel in Surat.



