Who Is Lt General Dhiraj Seth? India's Next Army Chief

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth who at present holds the post of Vice Chief of the Army Staff will be appointed as the new Chief of the Army Staff. He is a distinguished officer of the Armoured Corps with more than 39 years of service experience.

The alumnus of National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Lt Gen Seth joined the service in the month of December 1986 and was commissioned into the Armoured Corps.

Experience In Various Operational Sectors

In his career in the Indian Army, Lt Gen Seth has had experience in various sectors including desert formations and counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir.

Extensive Command Experience

Lt Gen Seth has commanded an Armoured Regiment in the desert sector, an Armoured Brigade in the developed sector and Counter Insurgency Force in Jammu & Kashmir.

Promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General, Lt Gen Seth has commanded the Sudarshan Chakra Corps and then later on has served as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Delhi Area where he was responsible for various national and international military operations.

As the Army Commander, Lt Gen Seth has commanded both South Western Command and Southern Command, thus becoming the only rarest officer of the Indian Army to have commanded two operational Army Commands on western front.

Strategic Positions Held By Him

Apart from commanding different operational commands, Lt Gen Seth has held many strategic posts like Brigade Major of an Independent Armoured Brigade in Jammu & Kashmir, Operations Officer United Nations Mission in Angola, Assistant Military Secretary at Army Headquarters, Brigadier General Staff (Operations) at Headquarters South Western Command and Director General Discipline, Ceremonial and Welfare.

Lt Gen Seth has played an important role in the modernisation and capability building of the Indian Army as in his entire career, he has been part of many strategic appointments in terms of strategic planning and acquisitions. Lt Gen Seth has played a key role in the formulation of Long-Term Integrated Perspective Plan and modernisation plan of the Indian Army.

Distinguished Professional Military Education

Lt Gen Seth has always been able to excel in professional military education as well. He topped the Junior Command Course and also won the Best All Round Student Officer medal at the Defence Services Staff College.

He is also the alumni of Higher Command Course, National Defence College and Command and Staff Course at Paris.

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth took charge as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff on April 1, 2026. He now becomes the new Chief of the Army Staff at a very crucial juncture in which Indian Army is trying to prepare itself operationally, modernise and confront various security challenges along the border.