Who Is Arvind Jain, The Glean CEO Speaking At The NDTV AI Summit

Arvind Jain, founder and CEO of Glean, is set to speak at the NDTV Ind.AI Summit 2026 at ITC Maurya in New Delhi. He will address the audience in a session titled "The Working Intelligence: AI & the Enterprise."

The summit has brought together global leaders, policymakers, technology executives and AI innovators to discuss the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, along with key policy changes.

Who is Arvind Jain?

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Jain completed his Master's in Computer Science from the University of Washington, according to LinkedIn. He began his career in 1997 as a software engineer at Microsoft and later had short stints at other technology firms before joining Google in 2003 as a Distinguished Engineer.

In 2014, he co-founded Rubrik, a cloud data management and security company that later grew into a major enterprise tech player. In March 2019, he went on to found Glean, an enterprise AI startup focused on workplace search and productivity tools.

All about Glean

Founded in 2019, Glean builds AI-powered tools that help employees find and use information scattered across multiple workplace apps such as Slack, Google Drive and Salesforce.

Glean built a search system that could index all those tools, understand company permissions and let employees search everything in one place.

Glean not direct competitors to ChatGPT, Gemini

Interestingly, Jain has said that companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google are not direct competitors. Microsoft has its own artificial intelligence known as Copilot, Google is embedding Gemini into the workforce and ChatGPT and Anthropic are selling their AI models straight to companies.

Almost every SaaS platform now comes with an AI assistant attached. So, instead of fighting to own the AI interface, Glean is taking a different route. Today, Glean's focus is no longer just enterprise search. It is building the connective tissue between large AI models and enterprise systems.

Speaking to TechCrunch on its podcast Equity at Web Summit Qatar, Jain explained that large AI models are powerful but they are generic. They are trained on general internet data and not your internal company context.

Jain says companies need to connect the reasoning and writing power of AI models with their own internal data and structure. So, Glean already understands the company's internal map, people, documents, permissions, and workflows. So it can sit between the AI model and enterprise data.