WHO Hypertension Report Says 4.6 Million Lives Can be Saved In India If...

WHO wants more measures to be taken to diagnose and treat hypertension. (Representational Pic)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has released a report on the devastating impact of high blood pressure, also known as silent killer. The first-ever report on this topic shows nearly four out of five people with hypertension are not adequately treated across the world. It also said that a staggering 76 million deaths could be averted by 2050 if countries can scale up the coverage. About India, the global health body's report noted that at least 40 million deaths can be prevented by 2040 if nearly half of those in the 30-79 age group with hypertension are able to control their blood pressure.

It was released during the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

The report titled 'Global report on hypertension: The race against a silent killer' also said that 188.3 million people in the same age group are suffering from hypertension. It added that only 37 per cent of Indians are diagnosed with the condition in time, and 30 per cent of them get treatment.

"In order to achieve a 50 per cent control rate, 67 million more people with hypertension would need to be effectively treated," the report said.

The WHO report is based on the analysis of the data where blood pressure is 140/90 mmHg or higher or a person is taking medication for the condition.

Hypertension leads to stroke, heart attacks, heart failure, kidney damage and numerous other health problems.

Maintaining a healthy diet, engaging in regular physical activity, managing stress levels, and regular monitoring of blood pressure are key components of preventing hypertension.