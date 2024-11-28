'When Will American Overreach Stop': Norway Diplomat On Adani Case

"It's time to put a stop to American overreach!" Erik Solheim said.

Norwegian diplomat and former UN Environment Programme Executive Director Erik Solheim has questioned the US government report on the Adani Group, calling it a case of "American overreach." Speaking out on global media coverage of the report, Mr Solheim asked, "When will American overreach stop?"

The US report accuses certain Adani Group-linked individuals of discussing bribes to secure solar energy contracts in India. However, Mr Solheim pointed out that the allegations lack evidence of actual bribe payments or involvement of top Adani leaders. Mr Solheim said that such actions by US authorities hinder India's green energy transformation and disrupt one of the country's largest economic powerhouses.

"When will American overreach stop? The last week global media have been full of stories about indictment against the Adani Group by an American Prosecutor. It is time the world starts asking when American overreach will stop. Let's turn the table for a second and assume that an Indian Court charged top American business executives for crimes allegedly done in the US. Would this be acceptable to America? Would American media find it appropriate?" he posted on X.

"Added it is now clear that the accusations are not against the top Adani leaders, Gautam and Sagar Adani. Nor is there evidence that bribes were paid by Adani executives to Indian government officials. The indictment solely rests on claims that bribes were promised or discussed."

Mr Solheim, former Norwegian environment minister and under-secretary of the United Nations argued that the "American overreach" has real-life consequences that impact people's lives, adding that the report forces the Adani Group to waste resources in courts rather than building solar and wind plants.

Yesterday, senior lawyer and former Indian MP Mahesh Jethmalani dismissed the report as lacking substance. Mr Jethmalani argued that the charges were politically motivated, accusing the "Democratic deep state" in the US of weaponising its judiciary to destabilise India.

"The indictment offers no evidence of bribery in India, nor does it implicate any top Adani executives. This is nothing but political noise," Mr Jethmalani said.

The Adani Group also rejected the charges as baseless. In a statement, the conglomerate clarified that none of its directors or listed firms were accused of wrongdoing. The report, it said, rests on claims of promised or discussed bribes, with no proof of execution.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)