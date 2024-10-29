When Ratan Tata Borrowed Money From Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan said once he and Ratan Tata were on a flight to London.

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has shared some touching anecdotes about industrialist-philanthropist Ratan Tata, who died on October 9. On an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, featuring filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Boman Irani as guests, Mr Bachchan recounted a memorable interaction with Mr Tata, calling him “such a simple human being” and reflecting, “Kya aadmi the main bata nahi sakta (What a man he was).”



Mr Bachchan said once he and Mr Tata were on a flight to London. Shortly after they landed at Heathrow Airport, the late billionaire realised he couldn't find his aides. “He went into the phone booth to call,” Mr Bachchan recalled with a smile. “I was standing there. After a while, he came out, approached me, and, I can't believe that he said this – ‘Amitabh, can I borrow some money from you? I don't have money to make a phone call.'”

Mr Bachchan recalled another interaction where Mr Tata's modesty took even his friends by surprise. He recounted how a friend who attended an event with Ratan Tata was astonished when he asked him for a ride home. “Ratan Tata told my friend, ‘Can you drop me home? I just live behind your house,'” Mr Bachchan shared. “Ratan Tata saying, ‘I don't have a car' – can you imagine that? It's unbelievable.”

Mr Bachchan also had a professional connection with Ratan Tata. Mr Tata's production company, Tata Infomedia Ltd, funded Aetbaar, a film starring Mr Bachchan. The film faced a lukewarm response at the box office, with the Tata group reportedly incurring a loss of around Rs 3.5 crore.



Amitabh Bachchan was one of the first to publicly mourn Ratan Tata's death. Posting on X, he wrote, “Just came to learn of the passing of Shri Ratan Tata .. was working very late. An era has ended—a most respected, humble yet visionary leader of immense foresight and resolve. Spent some wonderful moments with him during several campaigns we were involved in together. My prayers.”

Ratan Tata's funeral, held in Mumbai on October 11, was attended by prominent figures, including Sachin Tendulkar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Amit Shah, and Mukesh Ambani among others.