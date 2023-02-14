When Delhi Cops, Out To Resolve A Domestic Dispute, Had To Be Rescued

The cops are admitted to a hospital for treatment (File)

Four people have been arrested for allegedly attacking and confining two policemen and a woman in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar, officials said on Tuesday.

Two history-sheeters are also absconding in the case, they said. According to police, one Sophia came to the Sadar Bazar police station at 1.30 am on Monday and alleged that her husband, Ashfaq, had thrown her out of the house after a fight with her. Head constable Pawan and constable Mahipal, along with the complainant, reached her house where six people -- Ashfaq, Akhlaq, Afaque, Burhan, Haseen Bano and Ayesha -- were present, they said.

"When the two policemen inquired about Sophia, the others started misbehaving with her. Suddenly, Burhan closed the door of the house from inside and started talking rudely with the police personnel," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. He said the six accused then starting beating the policemen with sticks. Though the victims tried to escape from the house, the accused blocked their way, the officer said.

Later, someone informed the police station and the trio was rescued and admitted to a hospital for treatment.

"A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Sadar Bazaar police station in this regard," the DCP said.

Burhan, Akhlaq , Aiysha and Haseena Bano have been arrested, whereas Ashfaq (who is involved in three criminal cases) and Afaque (involved in four criminal cases and is out on parole) are absconding after the incident, Kalsi said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)