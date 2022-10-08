"When BJP Loses...": RJD's Tejashwi Yadav On CBI Chargesheet Against Parents, Sisters

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav sees "BJP's known agenda" in action against father.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister today said the CBI chargesheet against his parents — Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi — in an alleged job scam is "mere procedure" as part of "misuse of probe agencies and Constitutional bodies" by the BJP's central government. He said it's a predictable ploy after the BJP was ousted from power in Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav recently became deputy to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the latter dumped the BJP to revive the JDU's alliance with the Yadavs' RJD.

"When the BJP loses, and knows that it doesn't stand a chance against our Grand Alliance, it uses these (probe agencies)," he said, in Hindi.

He was speaking to reporters in Delhi, where the RJD is holding its national meet.

"Abhi toh ED bhi aayegi," he remarked, saying similar action will next come from the Enforcement Directorate, which is also probing the alleged job-for-land scam during Lalu Yadav's tenure as Railway Minister in the UPA government over a decade ago.

Besides Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi, both former chief ministers of Bihar, the CBI yesterday filed a chargesheet in a Delhi court against two of their daughters, Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, and 12 others. The ED is looking into the money laundering angle.

At the nub of the CBI case — filed on May 18 — is 1 lakh square feet of land belonging to job aspirants' families in Patna that was allegedly transferred to Lalu Yadav's family in return for jobs.

The candidates were first appointed as "substitutes" in Group D positions within three days of applying in "undue haste" by railway officials, says the CBI. They were later given regular jobs when the "individuals themselves or their family members transferred their land", it further alleges.

The land transfers were made through sale deeds in the name of Rabri Devi and the two daughters, as per the CBI case.

Most of the accused, including alleged beneficiaries, are on bail.