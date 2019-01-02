When Arun Jaitley Quoted James Bond, And An MP Corrected Him

Arun Jaitley was referring to the Bofors case, the VVIP chopper scam and the National Herald case.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, while making a case against the Gandhis in his sharp fightback on the Rafale jet deal in parliament, quoted James Bond creator Ian Fleming. And was accused of "misquoting" the iconic author in the process.

"If there was one case I may have given the family the benefit of doubt," Mr Jaitley said, launching a fierce attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi.

Referring to the allegations in the Bofors case, the Agusta VVIP chopper scam and the National Herald case, Mr Jaitley said: "When it is three times, I am sure Rahul Gandhi in his earlier days had seen James Bond." He went on to quote Ian Fleming: "If it is once it's a happenstance; if it is twice, it's a coincidence; if it is thrice, it's a conspiracy and the conspirators of various defence deals have the audacity to raise allegations against others."

Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy began his statement by correcting the Finance Minister.

"Mr Jaitley, your memory is failing you. The first time it is happenstance, the second time coincidence, the third time is enemy action," said the veteran lawmaker.

Mr Roy's party colleague Derek O'Brien, a popular quizmaster, tweeted the correct quote too.

So FM @arunjaitley misquotes Ian Fleming James Bond in #Parliament to suit himself. Here is the correct quote : "Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is ENEMY ACTION" (How convenient ) — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) January 2, 2019

Mr Roy also referred to Anil Ambani as "Chhota Ambani" as he raised allegations that the industrialist's fledgling defence company won an offset deal with Rafale-maker Dassault as part of a quid pro quo.

"We call Nirav Modi Chhota Modi... Chhota Ambani is like Chhota Modi," said the Trinamool lawmaker.

Mr Roy also sought to correct Mr Jaitley's pronunciation of former French president Francois Hollande's name.

Disclaimer: NDTV has been sued for 10,000 crores by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group for its coverage of the Rafale deal.