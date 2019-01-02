Rahul Gandhi's 'AA' Vs Arun Jaitley's 'Q' In Rafale Debate

Rahul Gandhi proceeded to address Anil Ambani as "Double A" in the rest of his statement.

During an acrimonious debate in parliament on the Rafale jet deal today, bitter sparring between Rahul Gandhi and Arun Jaitley saw an exchange of abbreviations. Q versus AA.

Rahul Gandhi, when asked not to mention Anil Ambani - the industrialist is not a member of parliament - shot back, "I can't say Anil Ambani? Is this a new rule not to take Anil Ambani's name in the House? Not even AA? Not even BJP member? Can I say Double A?"

"Narendra Modi, the entire country is pointing a finger at you," said the Congress president, referring to PM Modi's comments in an interview to ANI news agency on Tuesday. "This is not an allegation against me personally, but an allegation against my government," the PM had said.

The Congress chief was also told by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan not to refer to Manohar Parrikar as Goa chief minister but as "ex-defence minister of the country".

Arun Jaitley's acerbic, no-holds barred counter also starred an "abbreviation", in his own words.

"Was he playing the lap of one Q, about who in the Bofors case, the CEO had in his diary written - Q must be protected at all accounts," the Finance Minister questioned.

He went on to refer to alleged Agusta middleman Christian Michel, who, according to the Enforcement Directorate, has made references to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during his questioning in custody.

"Madam, why was the gentleman in custody writing emails when the Augusta deal was being negotiated and referring to "the Italian lady", son of "Italian lady". The answer is that they don't understand matters of national security, they only understand paisa," Mr Jaitley said in a stinging attack.

Disclaimer: NDTV has been sued for 10,000 crores by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group for its coverage of the Rafale deal