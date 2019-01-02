Parliament Live Updates: Rafale Deal To Be Discussed In Lok Sabha, Triple Talaq Bill In Rajya Sabha

In the Lok Sabha, there is likely to be a debate on Rafale deal today.

A busy day is expected in the parliament today as lawmakers are expected to debate multiple issues, including the Triple Talaq bill in the Rajya Sabha and the Rafale deal in the Lok Sabha. The Triple Talaq bill was passed by the Lok Sabha last week. The government considered a law on it after the Supreme Court said in August last year that the traditional method of Muslim men instantly divorcing their wives by uttering Talaq thrice was "unconstitutional" and "arbitrary".

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till today after the opposition demanded for a select parliamentary committee for further scrutiny of the bill.

"We do not agree in making instant triple talaq a criminal act. This government has made repeated attempts to misuse the Supreme Court's judgment," Congress's Sushmita Dey said.

During the debate, Union minister Smriti Irani said if a contract is being cancelled, it cannot be done unilaterally. And if it is cancelled, there are repercussions.

In the Lok Sabha, there is likely to be a debate on Rafale deal today. Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018 are also listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha today.

The Rajya Sabha is also to discuss farmer issues.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES of the parliament proceedings: