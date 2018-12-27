Triple Talaq Bill To Be Taken Up In Lok Sabha Today; BJP, Congress Issue Whip: Live Updates

A revised bill to make instant Triple Talaq a punishable offence is likely to be taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha as the winter session of Parliament resumes today. The government considered a law on it after the Supreme Court said in August last year that the traditional method of Muslim men instantly divorcing their wives by uttering "Talaq" thrice was "unconstitutional" and "arbitrary".

The proposed law suggests a three-year jail term for erring husbands. The revised bill was drafted after the first draft got stalled in Rajya Sabha in January and the opposition members suggested changes.

The BJP and the Congress have issued whips to their members in the Lok Sabha asking them to be present during the discussion.

