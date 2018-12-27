Triple Talaq Bill To Be Taken Up In Lok Sabha Today; BJP, Congress Issue Whip: Live Updates

New Delhi:
A revised bill to make instant Triple Talaq a punishable offence is likely to be taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha as the winter session of Parliament resumes today. The government considered a law on it after the Supreme Court said in August last year that the traditional method of Muslim men instantly divorcing their wives by uttering "Talaq" thrice was "unconstitutional" and "arbitrary".
The proposed law suggests a three-year jail term for erring husbands. The revised bill was drafted after the first draft got stalled in Rajya Sabha in January and the opposition members suggested changes.
The BJP and the Congress have issued whips to their members in the Lok Sabha asking them to be present during the discussion.
Here are the LIVE updates on the story:
BJP has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha members to be present in the House on December 27 when the Bill to ban instant triple talaq is taken up for discussion and is likely to be put to vote.
The three-line whip is a strict instruction to the Members of Parliament from their respective party which necessitates their presence in the House and participates in the voting. Any breach of the whip has serious consequences including disciplinary action against the violators of the whip.
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move the Bill. The Bill aims at "protecting the rights of married Muslim women and prohibiting divorce by pronouncing talaq by their husbands and to provide for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration."
The government has refused to do away with the jail term for the husband, and the provision that only empowers a magistrate, and not a local police officer, to release him on bail. It has, however, introduced three amendments, or changes, to stop the misuse of the proposed law.
The opposition was against the criminalisation of Triple Talaq, arguing that it will be a disservice to Muslim women.
The proposed law makes "Triple Talaq" an offence with a jail term of up to three years and a fine for the husband, and makes the woman entitled to maintenance. It also addresses "nikah halala", a practice under which a divorced woman has to marry another man and consummate the marriage if she wants to remarry her husband.