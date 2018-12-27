'Triple Talaq' Bill Taken Up By Lok Sabha After Tweaks: 10 Points

"Triple talaq" in Lok Sabha: Members of the Lok Sabha are debating the "triple talaq" bill
New Delhi: The revised bill to make instant Triple Talaq - the practice of Muslim men instantly divorcing their wives by uttering "Talaq" thrice -- a punishable offence, has been taken up amid much uproar in the Lok Sabha. The proposed law suggests a three-year jail term for erring husbands. The opposition parties, led by the Congress, are against criminalizing the act, arguing that it does not apply to any other religion. The government pointed out that the Supreme Court, in its landmark judgment last year, ruled instant Triple Talaq "unconstitutional" and "arbitrary"
Here are the Top Ten Points in this big story:
Uproar started in the Lok Sabha as Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the bill. The opposition demanded that a joint select committee be formed to look into the matter. The Congress contended that the government should not interfere in a religious matter.
"I must inform the House that the Supreme Court too called it (instant Triple Talaq) unconstitutional and requested parliament to pass a bill too. The Supreme Court has made it illegal," said Ravi Shankar Prasad.
The Law Minister has "misread" the Supreme Court judgment, nowhere does it say that instant Triple Talaq should carry criminal punishment, said Congress's Sushmita Dev. "In any other religion, there is no punishment for desertion... The Triple Talaq Bill is not about empowering Muslim women, it is about penalising a Muslim man," she added.
The proposed law makes "triple talaq" an offence with a jail term of up to three years and a fine for the husband, and makes the woman entitled to maintenance. It also addresses "nikah halala", a practice under which a divorced woman has to marry another man and consummate the marriage if she wants to remarry her husband.
The revised bill, drafted after the first version got stalled in Rajya Sabha in January, has retained the criminality clause. The government has refused to do away with the jail term for the husband, and the provision that only empowers a magistrate, and not a local police officer, to release him on bail.
The government has introduced three amendments, or changes, to stop the misuse of the proposed law. Under these, only a woman, or her close relative, can file a police case against her husband. A second amendment allows her to drop the case if the couple reaches a compromise. A third says the magistrate can decide on releasing the husband on bail only after hearing the wife.
In September, the government made instant "triple talaq" punishable through an ordinance or executive order. The proposed law will replace the ordinance.
In a landmark 3-2 verdict in August last year, the Supreme Court found the practice of "triple talaq" un-Islamic and "arbitrary", and disagreed that it was an integral part of religious practices.
Since the winter session of parliament started on December 11, the Lok Sabha has not been able to function properly due to frequent disruptions by opposition members.
On Friday, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan chaired a meeting of the Rules Committee which discussed a law to punish erring members with disciplinary action. The Speaker, however, said she expected the Lok Sabha to function smoothly for the passage of the "triple talaq" bill.