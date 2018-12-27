'Triple Talaq' Bill Taken Up By Lok Sabha After Tweaks: 10 Points

"Triple talaq" in Lok Sabha: Members of the Lok Sabha are debating the "triple talaq" bill

New Delhi: The revised bill to make instant Triple Talaq - the practice of Muslim men instantly divorcing their wives by uttering "Talaq" thrice -- a punishable offence, has been taken up amid much uproar in the Lok Sabha. The proposed law suggests a three-year jail term for erring husbands. The opposition parties, led by the Congress, are against criminalizing the act, arguing that it does not apply to any other religion. The government pointed out that the Supreme Court, in its landmark judgment last year, ruled instant Triple Talaq "unconstitutional" and "arbitrary"