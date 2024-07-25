When 80% Andhra MLAs Stood Up In Response To This Question By Chandrababu Naidu

He alleged that under the YSRCP rule, people suffered physical and mental trauma (File)

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly witnessed some lighter moments on Thursday as almost 80 per cent of the MLAs responded when Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu wanted all those who were booked during the previous government of YSR Congress Party to stand up.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh and several other ministers were among those who stood up.

One of the women MLAs heard saying she had seven cases booked against her.

"Cases were booked against all those who were fighting politically. He (former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy) did not want to see any of them out (of jail) but people sent all of them directly to the Assembly," Naidu said in the Assembly while presenting a White Paper on the law and order situation during the YSRCP rule.

Mr Naidu vowed to place Andhra Pradesh in the first position in the country in terms of the best law and order situation. He said all the politically motivated cases would be reviewed. The Chief Minister said the government was also ready to punish all those officials who registered illegal cases.

He said except the Babli case, he never had any other case against him but after the YSRCP came to power, 17 cases were booked against him while seven cases were booked against Pawan Kalyan.

Mr Naidu mentioned that about 60 cases were booked against TDP leader J. C. Prabhakar Reddy. Cases under the SC/ST Atrocities Act were registered against present Home Minister Anitha Vangalapudi and Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu. Then MP Raghurama Krishna Raju was tortured in lock-up, he said and alleged that then Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy drew sadistic pleasure by watching the video of the torture.

He alleged that under the YSRCP rule, people suffered physical and mental trauma. "YSRCP leaders with the police attacked the very roots of democracy," he said and recalled that the Legislative Council Chairman was not allowed to function when a bill for creating three state capitals was tabled.

Mr Naidu agreed to Pawan Kalyan's suggestion that another session be called for a thorough discussion on law and order. He also advised NDA members not to land the government in trouble and made it clear that the government would punish anyone disturbing peace and law and order.

The Chief Minister said law and order can be maintained when officials perform their duties in accordance with the law. He also assured the house that a separate wing would be created in the police department to monitor social media. He warned that those posting content derogatory to women would not be spared.

