What's Behind Nitish Kumar's Rocky Journey With Bihar Ally BJP

BJP leaders admit that Mr Kumar is restless and keeps expressing displeasure in public.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to deny another Rajya Sabha term to Union Minister and once number two in his party Ramchandra Prasad Singh. Mr Singh is Nitish Kumar's emissary to alliance partner BJP and is considered close to several BJP leaders including its Bihar in charge Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav.

Mr Singh seems to be paying the price for several lapses, including his close proximity to BJP which has put his loyalty to Nitish Kumar in question. The Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief, in a very unusual move, has armed himself with a resolution by party legislators to choose the party's Rajya Sabha candidate before he makes this formal announcement. He has never done this in the past, even when his party used to send four candidates to the upper house of the Parliament.

Right before taking a formal decision in this regard which will be announced later, Mr Kumar's comments on the recent Central Bureau of Investigation raids on his biggest rival Lalu Prasad Yadav seem like a clear rebuff to the BJP which was claiming the case on Mr Yadav was because of the efforts of Nitish Kumar's party. Mr Kumar said he doesn't know about the raids and only they (CBI) can explain it. The BJP has, however, said the JD(U) has been raising its voice on the case, an alleged "land for jobs" scam, since 2008 when it was first raised by now JD(U) National President Rajiv Ranjan "Lalan" Singh and Shivanand Tiwari, who's now in Mr Yadav's party Rashtriya Janata Dal but was MP from Mr Kumar's party at that time.

In what seems like an attempt to embarrass Nitish Kumar, senior BJP leader Sushil Modi has been making statements almost every day crediting Lalan Singh, Shivanand Tiwari, and Sharad Yadav (also an RJD leader now) with highlighting the alleged scam.

When asked about the raids on Sunday, even Lalan Singh feigned ignorance saying he only came to know about the raids from newspapers. What's surprising is that none of the usually vocal JD(U) leaders, from Delhi to Patna, publicly commented on the raid, preferring to stay mum.

BJP leaders admit in private that the raids were timed to embarrass Nitish Kumar and dissuade him from even thinking about warming up to the RJD, as him cosying up to Tejashwi Yadav on the issue of a caste-based census has worried many party leaders.

BJP leaders say if Nitish Kumar decides to join hands with the RJD, they will publicly accuse him of being hand-in-glove with Mr Yadav's party in corruption. However, Nitish Kumar's supporters don't seem too bothered. They say how can BJP talk about corruption when in the IRCTC case, the RJD patriarch was given a long rope. Even in most other cases by the central probe agency Enforcement Directorate, his family got away but the agency never bothered to file an appeal, they say.

Leaders from both BJP and JD(U) admit that all's not well in the alliance. One leader described the alliance as a broken marriage where the partners are sharing the house but not the bed, sleeping in different rooms.

Nitish Kumar seems to have several grievances with the BJP on how he was let down, including on the issue of a special status for Bihar and granting of central university status to the Patna University. He also felt publicly rebuffed by PM Modi in the 2020 state assembly elections where the BJP ensured through Chirag Paswan that many of his party candidates were defeated.

In the recent past, ally BJP leaders have embarrassed the state government, and Mr Kumar particularly, more than the opposition. The speaker of the Bihar assembly repeatedly put Mr Kumar in the dock during the budget session of the state assembly, leading to an angry outburst by the Chief Minister. Similarly, on the corruption issue, Mr Kumar faced tremendous pressure from Raj Bhavan when an inquiry was initiated against several university Vice Chancellors. Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal has also not only openly ridiculed Mr Kumar's prohibition policy but also opposed the demand for special status for Bihar and a caste-based census, which has not gone down well with the Chief Minister.

The two parties are at loggerheads as while Nitish Kumar's concerns are being downplayed by the BJP, there are plenty of grievances against the Chief Minister from BJP members too. BJP legislators say that despite repeated pleas, no work is being done in the state. Even in government functioning, Mr Kumar doesn't give due space to BJP colleagues, they say.

Recently, the Department Of Industries headed by BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain organised an investor's meeting in Delhi but Nitish Kumar skipped it and kept himself busy with inspection of the drainage system in Patna. He also decided to review the construction of the Gandhi Setu but didn't bother to call Minister of Road Construction Nitin Nabin Sinha or even the secretary of the department.

BJP leaders admit that Mr Kumar is restless and keeps expressing displeasure in public. Even though on record the Bihar Chief Minister says they are all working together, there's clearly a huge trust deficit.