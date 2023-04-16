What We Know About Gangster Atiq Ahmed's Killers

The three attackers came posing as journalists and shot Ahmed and his brother Ashraf at point-blank range while they were speaking to reporters in Prayagraj.

The incident took place around 10 pm and was caught on camera as journalists were following the handcuffed men, who were being taken to the hospital by police for a medical check-up.

The killers were immediately overpowered and caught by the police after they shot Ahmed and his brother.

The police have not disclosed the identity of the shooters yet.

The men shouted slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" after killing Ahmed.