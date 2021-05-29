'Don't Insult Me Like This': Mamata Banerjee To PM After Meeting Row

Mamata Banerjee accused the Prime Minister's Office of feeding fake news.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government a day after a bitter face-off over a meeting to review the damage from Cyclone Yaas, accusing his office of feeding "fake news" to the media.

"Don't insult me like this. We have got a landslide victory, is that why you are behaving like this? You tried everything and lost. Why are quarrelling with us every day?" Ms Banerjee said.

Her outburst came after the centre ordered her top bureaucrat to return to Delhi and sources in the central government told the media that Ms Banerjee had "skipped" a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister.

Ms Banerjee had a quick 15-minute interaction with him at an airbase where his flight landed and did not attend the review meeting, the government had said.

The Chief Minister she had to visit a coastal district - plans that were announced earlier - and so she asked the PM's permission before leaving.

She also alleged that the Prime Minister had called the meeting only to settle political scores and invited the opposition, which includes his party BJP, and the governor Jagdeep Dhankhar - a departure from the similar cyclone review meetings he had held in Odisha and Gujarat recently.