PM, Mamata Banerjee To Review Cyclone Yaas Impact In First Post-Poll Meet

PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee last met on January 23, at the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Kalaikunda Air Base in Bengal's West Midnapore district Friday to review and assess damages caused by Cyclone Yaas, which tore through the state and neighbouring Odisha earlier this week.

This will be their first meeting since the April-May Assembly election that Ms Banerjee's Trinamool swept - despite the opposition mounting a crass campaign fueled, in part, by the resignation of a large number of MPs, MLAs and ministers from the ruling party, several of whom joined the BJP.

The last time they were face-to-face was on January 23 - at Kolkata's Victoria Memorial to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. On that evening Ms Banerjee erupted in anger and walked off stage in a huff after her speech was interrupted with chants of "Jai Shri Ram".

Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will also attend today's meeting; Mr Dhankhar has a running feud with Ms Banerjee, including hitting out at her this month over "retributive" post-poll violence.

After the meeting the Prime Minister and Chief Minister are expected to take (individual) aerial surveys of regions affected by Cyclone Yaas, which caused havoc across South and North 24 Paraganas, Digha, East Medinipur and Nandigram districts of the state.

Cyclone Yaas tore through Bengal and Odisha this week, causing damage worth thousands of crores

Ms Banerjee has pegged the damage to her state at Rs 15,000 crore - including the destruction of three lakh houses and 134 embankments. She has already announced a rescue package of Rs 1,000 crore, and ordered officials to go door-to-door in their relief efforts.

The Prime Minister has already met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik; the two met in Bhubaneswar this morning, after which PM Modi conducted an aerial survey of affected districts.

He issued a statement after his meeting with Mr Patnaik, in which he noted the effective role of central and states agencies in responding to the challenge posed by Yaas.

Reviewed the situation arising due to Cyclone Yaas. Discussed the preparedness, relief and rehabilitation efforts as well as other aspects. https://t.co/fkxtVZuGQw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2021

He advised all agencies to ensure the restoration of normal life in the affected areas as soon as possible and asked that relief material is disbursed to all persons affected by the cyclone.

Yaas made landfall on the north Odisha coast - about 20 km south of Balasore - on Wednesday with 130-140 km per hour winds and 150 km per hour gusts.

At least three people died as Yaas hit Odisha. A fourth person died in Bengal's Digha town.

Over 100 NDRF teams have been deployed across both states to help in rescue and relief efforts.

